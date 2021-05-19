newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Confirms A Director’s Cut of Sucker Punch Exists

By Anthony Nash
Coming Soon!
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder’s Sucker Punch is a bit of a divisive film amongst fans. While some love it, others didn’t like the film upon its release. According to Snyder himself, however, a director’s cut of the film does exist. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair where he broke down his...

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Vanity Fair#Snyder S Justice League#Sexist Rant#Genre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event

Fans of Zack Snyder's zombie-heist film Army of the Dead will get a sneak peek of the Netflix film next week in an interactive livestream event. On Thursday, May 13, fans will be able to access the first 15 minutes of the upcoming horror film where, once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch. The event will happen live on Netflix's YouTube channel where they'll be able to "unlock the vault."
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Zack Snyder teases Army of the Dead's extended universe

Forget Justice League and Worlds of DC for a moment, because Zack Snyder's new Netflix movie Army of the Dead is tipped to launch its very own franchise. Speaking exclusively in the latest issue of Digital Spy magazine about his plans for Army of the Dead's future, the director revealed that the ending of Dave Bautista's zombie epic inspired the idea of a "bigger world".
MoviesMovieWeb

Leslie Jones Better Be the Villain If Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Ever Gets Made

If Zack Snyder ever gets to make Justice League 2, Leslie Jones expects to play the lead villain. Back in March, Jones was among the millions of DC fans watching the much-anticipated four-hour "Snyder Cut" when it premiered on HBO Max. On Twitter, she was particularly vocal about her opinions of the extended movie, live-tweeting the experience with 87 total tweets while using the hashtag #longassmovie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently Zack Snyder’s First Justice League Trailer Really Helped VFX Artists Perfect The Flash’s Look

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Through the long and winding road that saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League become a reality, several aspects of the original vision had to be resurrected from where they lay dead and buried. Among the most integral pieces that was revived in the process of completing the HBO Max title was Ezra Miller’s Flash and a lot of the backstory he carried with him. But one especially important thing that found its way back into the finished product was The Flash’s big part to play in the Russian finale.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Zack Snyder Feared Warner Bros. Would Sue Him for Posting About His Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder kept the hope of seeing his cut of Justice League alive for years after Joss Whedon and Warner Bros.’s recut of the film came out and flopped in 2017. He particularly shared much of his vision throughh the use of his Vero account. However, the director wasn’t always confident that his efforts would pay off or that they wouldn’t be halted by legal action from the studio.
MoviesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Army of the Dead' lets Zack Snyder cut loose on a too-long zombie-heist combo

"Army of the Dead" basically skips straight to "the Snyder cut" phase, since co-writer/director/cinematographer Zack Snyder clearly felt little pressure to cut in assembling this 2 ½-hour zombie/heist hybrid. The result is a Netflix movie that yields plenty of striking shots -- a Snyder specialty -- without giving enough life to its non-zombie cast.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Concept Art Reveals More Kilowog Designs And Darksied...Minus His Armor

Zack Snyder's Justice League only really teased the role of the Green Lantern Corps in the "SnyderVerse," with Yalan Gur spotted during Uxas's first attack on Earth. Later in the movie, we saw Kilowog dead at the feet of the evil Superman, but John Stewart was cut from the closing moments after Warner Bros. stepped in due to having different plans for the character.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Watch five clips from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

With a little over a week to go until Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix (and just a few hours short of the review embargo lifting), the streamer has released five clips from Zack Snyder’s zombie action thriller; check them out here…. ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following...
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.