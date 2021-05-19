newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez given the all-clear to return to action next season

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpClT_0a4rpy3g00
Raul Jimenez has made a full recovery after fracturing his skull last November (PA Wire)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been given the all-clear to continue preparing for a return to action next season.

The 30-year-old Mexican fractured his skull and suffered a brain injury in a sickening collision during Wolves’ win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last November.

Wolves club doctor Matt Perry said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Further match-based rehabilitation will start in July and will be tightly controlled initially. This respects the fact that although his recovery appears to be total there is a big step from training to competition.

“We hope and expect that Raul will be able to play a full part in Wolves’ 2021/22 season.”

Jimenez received on-field treatment for 10 minutes and was carried off on a stretcher after an accidental clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz.

The Mexico international, who returned to full training in March, was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to St Mary’s Hospital Paddington, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury (TBI) and skull fracture.

Dr Perry said: “His skull fracture has now healed well; he will wear a protective headguard to cover the area of bony injury for the remainder of his career, but it is adjudged strong enough for him to return to play with this protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCMbm_0a4rpy3g00
Jimenez sustained horrific injuries after an accidental clash of heads with David Luiz last November (PA Wire)

“A brain injury such as concussion can take weeks and months to recover fully and TBI will sometimes leave lasting deficits. It is wonderful to be able to say that Raul has made a remarkable and excellent recovery to date.

“He has no measurable signs of deficit and is now at the stage when he can contemplate a return to the career he loves; but a degree of caution is still required.”

Wolves signed Jimenez for £30million from Benfica in August 2019 after an initial season-long loan and he signed a new four-year deal in October.

(Jimenez) has now received the all-clear to start these activities and is physically as fit, strong and agile as ever

He has scored 48 goals in a total of 110 appearances for the club in all competitions, netting four times in nine Premier League appearances this season before his injury.

Dr Perry added: “Raul has been able to progress from basic fitness work into full competitive training from early March; only holding back on powered heading and aerial duels. He has now received the all-clear to start these activities and is physically as fit, strong and agile as ever.

“We are hugely grateful to Professor Tony Belli and Miss Sophie Camp with their guidance and advice on his management, and Miss Camp and her colleagues at St Mary’s for the life and career-saving surgery in the few hours that followed Raul’s initial injury.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Luiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Wolves#Concussion#Arsenal#Mexican#Tbi#Benfica#Miss Sophie Camp#Bony Injury#Fracture#Emergency Surgery#On Field Treatment#Miss Camp#Emirates Stadium#Aerial Duels#March#July#October#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Nuno Espirito Santo still sees progress despite a challenging season for Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo believes his Wolves side have taken another step forward this season despite a drop off in returns in the Premier League. Wolves finished seventh in each of the previous two Premier League campaigns following their promotion as Championship winner in 2018, but they go into their final four games – starting against Brighton on Sunday – in 12th place with the battle for Europe realistically beyond them.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves boss Nuno: I see Jimenez ready to play

Wolves boss Nuno is desperate to see Raul Jimenez back in action for Wolves but is still awaiting medical clearance to include the Mexican in his starting XI. Jimenez has not played since fracturing his skull in Wolves' 2-1 win at Arsenal on November 29. "He is working well, training,...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Raul Jimenez is 'working well, training, scoring and happy,' reveals Nuno Espirito Santo but Wolves boss is still awaiting medical clearance for striker to make comeback after fracturing his skull in clash of heads with David Luiz

Nuno Espírito Santo is desperate to see Raul Jimenez back in action for Wolves but is still awaiting medical clearance to include the Mexican in his starting XI. Jimenez has not played since fracturing his skull in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Arsenal on November 29. He is taking an increasingly...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Wolves boss Nuno proud of work since arriving in England

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes the club has grown since he arrived at Molineux as his four year anniversary comes at the end of the month. Nuno led the Wanderers to the Championship title in his debut season before securing back-to-back seventh-placed Premier League finishes. But this season they are 12 points adrift from the same position after suffering injuries within his small squad.
Soccerchatsports.com

Raul Jimenez set for assessment over returning from sickening fractured skull injury THIS SEASON... as boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes that Wolves' star striker can feature in final game against Manchester United

Raul Jimenez will see a specialist on May 18 to see if he has a chance of playing again for Wolves this season. The Mexican suffered a fractured skull in the win over Arsenal in late November. Although he has returned to training in recent weeks, Jimenez has not yet had clearance to resume heading the ball.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Wolves transfers: How much Nuno Santo has spent on signings at Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo joined Wolves as manager in 2017 and soon oversaw the club’s transition from the Championship to the Premier League. Since their promotion Wolves have become part of the furniture in England's top flight and despite a regression in their league form this season, they have often spent well in the transfer market.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Benfica hoping Wolves get serious about Spurs striker Vinicius

Benfica are determined to sell Carlos Vinicius this summer. The striker is currently on-loan with Tottenham, which includes a €45m permanent option. O Jogo says Spurs will pass on signing Vinicius outright, but Benfica's board has already decided to sell the centre-forward. Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira, who signed Vinicius...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Wolves close to swap deal for Benfica striker Vinicius

Wolves are hopeful of securing the signing of Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius. The centre-forward has been on loan with Tottenham, but they are not likely to pursue a permanent deal. Football Insider says a Wolves source has revealed the club is keen to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian. Any deal with...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves striker Fabio Silva betters Ronaldo record at Man Utd

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has managed to overcome a Cristiano Ronaldo record in England. Silva produced an assist in Sunday's victory over Brighton - his sixth direct goalscoring action. Silva now has two assists and four goals. On average, the striker contributes one goal every 181 minutes, thus surpassing the...