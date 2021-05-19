SEC distributes $322 million to schools due to COVID-19 shortfall
COVID-19 hurt college football programs financially beyond simple ticket sales. In reality, each seat that stayed empty due to capacity restrictions compounded a loss of revenue multiple times — not only did athletic departments miss out on the ticket revenue, but also on potential revenue from parking, food and beverages and even merchandise sales on gamedays. That adds up over time, especially with a shortened season.247sports.com