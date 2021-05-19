Company that acquired Morris Broadband looking to expand service in Henderson County

VISALIA – A Visalia-based solar company is seemingly expanding its business at the speed of light. Since incorporating in 2017, Kuubix is now considered one of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Inc. Magazine, which annually ranks companies on their rate of growth, ranked Kuubix No. 47 on its 2020 list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies. Earlier this year, Inc. ranked Kuubix No. 10 on its 2021 list of fastest growing companies in California and No. 1 for the fastest growing solar company in California. The ranking noted the company’s nearly 2,000% growth in the last two years alone.