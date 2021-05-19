newsbreak-logo
Company that acquired Morris Broadband looking to expand service in Henderson County

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company that recently acquired local internet service provider Morris Broadband is looking to expand access in Henderson County. Tony Carter, general manager for Morris Broadband, said that since the acquisition by Altice USA, the company has started “an aggressive plan to expand broadband throughout the county.” He provided the update Wednesday to the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

