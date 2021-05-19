newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin Bulls HODLing Despite The Multi-Billion Dollar Selloff

By Nina Bambysheva
Forbes
Forbes
 8 hours ago
The big crypto sell-off continues. Earlier in the morning, bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, briefly fell below $30,000 and had continued to trade south of $40,000 – the first time since early February – for a few hours before making a comeback above the key level. Other major cryptocurrencies followed suit, with ether (ETH) falling by 22% in the past 24 hours, Binance coin (BNB) by 23% and Cardano (ADA) by 18% as of May 19, 16:09 p.m. ET.

