This content is provided by Appian. IT modernization used to be an overwhelming concept, often evoking fears of spending billions of dollars with no guarantees of success. While it used to pose the threat of taking years to implement, that is no longer the reality. Low-code has changed the game, allowing agencies to accelerate modernization timelines to the point where they can see an impact in a matter of months, not years. To continue this evolution, Booz Allen and Appian have partnered to develop “Mission Advancers,” re-usable components that combine Booz Allen’s IT modernization expertise with the Appian Low-code Automation Platform to accelerate the modernization journey. Mission Advancers include Integrators, Scalers, Work Management Services, and Analyzers that can be applied to support a variety of use cases.