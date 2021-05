Worried about your kids spending yet another spring stuck inside the house? If your child’s school hasn’t opened yet, or they’re doing a combination of online and in-person learning, you could be looking at yet another spring and summer with limited options for physical activity, especially if both you and your kids are locked into tight schedules for work and remote learning. But now that the nicer weather is here, it’s actually easier than ever to keep your little ones active and learning this spring. So today, we’re rounding up our favorite tips from the experts as well as some of our favorite gadgets that support learning and physical activity.