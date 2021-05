As more and more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been combing through its guidance on preventing the spread of COVID and reassessing the risk moving forward. The agency recently released guidelines for a highly anticipated summer activity, but some people were dismayed by how restrictive the guidelines were. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, acknowledged that the public probably feels this guidance goes "a little bit too far," but he ultimately defended the CDC's judgment. Read on to find out which guidelines Fauci admits are "a bit strict," and for more from the CDC, The CDC Says You Should Immediately Do This Once You've Been Vaccinated.