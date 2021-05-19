newsbreak-logo
Pioneering Innovation In On-Demand Manufacturing, The Customizable Polo Is Here

By Joseph DeAcetis
Forbes
Forbes
 6 hours ago
Customers can customize Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo, for the first time. Although sustainability is the driving force of the fashion industry, product customization will highlight individuality and self-expression. In fact, as the concept of customization becomes more fluid in fashion today, qualified brands are developing ways to facilitate the consumer-friendly creative process by figuring out how the customer wants to personalize their unique style.

