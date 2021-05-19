Pioneering Innovation In On-Demand Manufacturing, The Customizable Polo Is Here
Customers can customize Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo, for the first time. Although sustainability is the driving force of the fashion industry, product customization will highlight individuality and self-expression. In fact, as the concept of customization becomes more fluid in fashion today, qualified brands are developing ways to facilitate the consumer-friendly creative process by figuring out how the customer wants to personalize their unique style.www.forbes.com