We’ve been waiting for Apple to unveil the AirTags trackers for more than a year, but Apple never pulled the trigger. The AirTags are small, circular devices that can be attached to various objects via specialized accessories. They connect via Bluetooth and ultra wideband (UWB) to the Apple devices in their vicinity. This link would allow anyone to use an iPhone for tracking objects that do not have an active internet connection. They’re similar to Tiles and other trackers already available in stores. Samsung launched its own trackers earlier this year.