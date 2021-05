As ITZY’s new EP Guess Who impacts charts all around the world, the short set’s single “In The Morning” debuts on Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most-consumed songs all around the world, the Billboard Global 200. The track takes the band to a new high, and it’s not their first to reach the ranking. That fact helps them break an important tie among their countrymen (or should it be countrywomen) and emerge as one of the most successful all-female acts from South Korea in the history of the tally.