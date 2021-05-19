Domino's Pizza's CFO departs

Domino's Pizza Inc. said late Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Stuart A. Levy will be leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities." Levy is stepping down as CFO immediately but will continue with Domino's through the end of August as an adviser to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Domino's is searching for a new CFO and in the meantime Chief Executive Ritch Allison will oversee a newly established office of the CFO, with VPs from financial areas, until the new CFO is hired. Shares of Domino's Pizza fell 0.9% after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.