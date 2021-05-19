newsbreak-logo
Jenna Ortega to headline Netflix's 'Wednesday'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 hours ago
Jenna Ortega is set to play Wednesday Addams in a new Netflix series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Scream and The Fallout actress Jenna Ortega has signed on to play the titular heroine in Netflix's eight-episode series, Wednesday.

The streaming service described the show as a "live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale" about one of the younger members of The Adams Family.

The kooky clan has appeared in television, films, video games and stage musicals.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," said a synopsis for Wednesday.

Tim Burton who helmed two Addams Family movies (with Christina Ricci playing Wednesday) is directing and producing the Netflix project.

Al Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

