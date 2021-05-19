newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

Wisconsin DOJ: Arrests for murder, manslaughter up nearly 15% in 2020

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows arrests for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter increased nearly 15% in 2020.

The DOJ released figures it annually transmits to the FBI tracking arrests and offenses on Wednesday. The data shows law enforcement agencies made 204 arrests last year for what the FBI defines as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, defined as the willful killing of one human being by another.

That's up from 178 arrests in 2019 and 168 arrests in 2018. The 2020 arrest total was still less than in 2016, when police made 241 arrests. The number of arrests for rape dropped nearly 17% last year.

