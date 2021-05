The year has been a good one so far for altcoins. There’s no denying Bitcoin’s pedigree and influence on the market as it is still the biggest cryptocurrency by far in the crypto space. Having said that, there are a lot of altcoins or relatively smaller and cheaper cryptocurrencies which have attracted investors and newbies looking to diversify their crypto portfolios. As crypto adoption continues to grow so has the interest in it which has been evident in the last few months. Institutional interest is at an all-time high as many traditional companies, firms and institutions are boarding the cryptocurrency bandwagon.