Indiana Government

Indiana among several suing Frontier for delivering internet that's too slow

By WRTV.com Staff, Associated Press
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 3 hours ago


INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Trade Commission, Indiana and five other states are suing Frontier Communications for not delivering the internet speeds it promised customers and charging them for better, more expensive service than they actually got.

In its complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in California, the FTC said thousands of Frontier customers have complained that the company was not delivering promised speeds.

Customers said they couldn’t use the internet service for the online activities they should have been able to.

According to the complaint, several Hoosiers have complained to the Indiana Attorney General since 2017, saying Frontier "failed to provide sufficiently reliable Internet service" and "service was either intermittent or wholly unavailable."

Some Hoosiers were also billed by Frontier for service not received, according to the complaint. Some alleged they were billed for the services past their cancellation date.

Frontier says the lawsuit is without merit and it will defend itself.

You can view the complaint below:

