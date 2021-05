His videos which have interesting content for fantasy cricket enthusiasts have made him a top influencer of present times. Fantasy cricket has been gaining much popularity of late in India. It’s a part of the fantasy sports genre where the user creates a virtual team of real cricket players and scores points based on how these cricket players fare in the game. To win the tournament players have to target getting maximum points and keep their ranks highest. To learn the tricks of the trade one can either play the game and try to learn or else he can take the help of experts who are well-versed with the workings of fantasy cricket format. We have in our midst one individual who has mastered the game and is known to be popular for spreading his knowledge to other fantasy cricket enthusiasts, he is Saif Khan from Haryana who has made a mark as a popular YouTuber whose videos on fantasy cricket are a rage.