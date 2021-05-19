Strong Retail Sector Earnings

The second half of the June quarter is starting on a lower note as equity indices in Asia finished the day mixed. Markets in Europe are also mostly lower, and U.S. futures point to a lower open when those markets open later this morning. Following last week’s hotter than expected April inflation data, investors will be looking to the latest FOMC minutes for clues as to what the Fed is considering on the topic. This week also brings a slew of retailer earnings reports, including those from Walmart (WMT), Macy’s (M), and Home Depot (HD), and those results should indicate if consumers are indeed spending their stimulus checks. Plus, we’ll get the first look at how the global economy is performing in May with data points coming later this week. We may be starting the week off on a relatively quiet note today, but it’s going to get far busier and much more interesting as it progresses.