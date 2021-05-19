newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Strong Retail Sector Earnings

Zacks.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. The picture that emerged from the Q1 earnings season was one...

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Strong Earnings#Market Growth#Retail Investors#Revenue Growth#Earnings Trends#Finance And Technology#Covid#Basic Materials#Industrial Products#Utilities#Consumer Staples#Transportation#284 4#Chevron#Energy#Positive Earnings Growth#Q1 Earnings Growth#Stock Market Investors#Technology Sectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures dip as focus turns to retail earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its biggest one-day jump in more than a month in the prior session, with investors shifting their focus to retail earnings this week for clues on the strength of consumer spending. Shares of Discovery Inc jumped...
RetailZacks.com

4 Sector ETFs & Stocks to Shine Despite Soft April Retail Sales

Retail sales in the United States were unchanged in April 2021, falling shy of market expectations of a 1% increase. This follows an upwardly revised 10.7% uptick in March when most households received the first round of stimulus checks. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity and...
RetailLogistics Management

Strong April retail sales keep the good economic momentum moving along

As more people continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, coupled with more pockets of the United States economy reopening, it did not come as a huge surprise that United States retail sales, for the month of April, which were issued late last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF), turned in another solid performance.
RetailNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Retail Earnings Offer Insights into Strength of the Economy

The second half of the June quarter is starting on a lower note as equity indices in Asia finished the day mixed. Markets in Europe are also mostly lower, and U.S. futures point to a lower open when those markets open later this morning. Following last week’s hotter than expected April inflation data, investors will be looking to the latest FOMC minutes for clues as to what the Fed is considering on the topic. This week also brings a slew of retailer earnings reports, including those from Walmart (WMT), Macy’s (M), and Home Depot (HD), and those results should indicate if consumers are indeed spending their stimulus checks. Plus, we’ll get the first look at how the global economy is performing in May with data points coming later this week. We may be starting the week off on a relatively quiet note today, but it’s going to get far busier and much more interesting as it progresses.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84....
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Retail ETFs in Focus Ahead of Big-Box Q1 Earnings

The first-quarter earnings season has effectively come to an end for most of the sectors, save retail, nearly 33% of which is still to report. Total earnings for the companies that have reported so far are up 62.3% on 15.8% revenue growth, with 90% beating EPS estimates and 80% beating on revenues. The growth pace and surprises seem robust and are tracking above the four-quarter average (read: ETFs to Play the Strong Q1 Earnings Trend).
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: NVR Sees Composite Rating Climb To 97

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for NVR (NVR) rose from 94 to 97 Monday. The revised score means the stock currently tops 97% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
RetailZacks.com

5 Hottest Retail Earnings Charts This Week

Earnings season is winding down but that means we will hear from many of the retailers in the coming weeks. This week, about 320 companies are expected to report earnings. It will be led by several of the “essential” retailers who cashed in during the pandemic. Will they hold onto...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Financial Reportsvendingtimes.com

Hostess Brands reports Q1 2021 revenue gain, earnings dip

Hostess Brands Inc. net revenue rose 8% from $243.5 million in Q1 2020 to $265.4 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, driven primarily by the strong performance of Hostess and Voortman branded products, according to an earnings release. Net income fell from $81.74 million to $26.7 million in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 15,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 275,688 shares.The stock last traded at $35.04 and had previously closed at $35.43.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-In the final stretch of earnings, it's retailers

* All major S&P 500 sectors green: energy, tech lead. * Dollar falls; gold, crude gain; Bitcoin back over $51k. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IN THE FINAL STRETCH OF EARNINGS,...
EntertainmentStreetInsider.com

AMC shares add to rally with strong focus among retail investors

(Reuters) - Shares in heavily shorted AMC Entertainment Holdings were up 4.0% in heavy trading on Friday, with the cinema operator the top focus on social media forums popular among retail investors. The gain was forcing bearish investors out of their positions, according to one analyst who watches short-sellers. AMC...
RetailNBC Connecticut

Cramer's Week Ahead: Retail Earnings and Consumer Spending

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has a list of retail earnings reports circled on his calendar next week. "Before you bet on which retailer's doing the best, you need to account where their stocks are coming from," the "Mad Money" host said. While many retail stocks have made big gains, investors can...
Retailthedallasnews.net

Vietnam Warehousing Market is being aided by country's flourishing manufacturing, retail, FMCG and logistics sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Vietnam Warehousing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Vietnam warehousing market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, ownership, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.