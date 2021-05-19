newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal: Arsenal will keep fighting for Europe - Arteta

BBC
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side will "keep fighting" for European qualification after a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday 19 May at 22:45 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Mikel Arteta
