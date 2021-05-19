Spikes in carjackings around DC and Maryland spur federal-state task force
Federal and local officials in Maryland and Washington, DC, on Wednesday announced a new regional task force to crack down on spikes in crime in the area. In announcing the carjacking prosecution task force, acting US Attorney for Maryland Jonathan Lenzner said there has been an “excessive number of carjackings” that have more than doubled in 2020 from 2019. “Unfortunately, this year is on pace to potentially rival” them, he said.kion546.com