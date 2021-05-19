Lawmaker with troubled past charged with domestic violence

A 24-year-old Newark woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a Delaware State Police vehicle, authorities said Monday. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responding to a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway along I-95 in the area of Beech Street in Wilmington were attempting to move the hazard out of the roadway when the vehicle they were using to block traffic from interfering with their efforts was struck by Chezkera Wilson operating a 2016 Chevy Malibu.