Lawmaker with troubled past charged with domestic violence

Date/Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at 2:36 a.m. Contact: Dover Police Department Public Information Office. Sergeant Mark Hoffman Email: Mark.Hoffman@cj.state.de.us. On Sunday, May 16th, officers responded to the area of Kenton Road for a single vehicle crash involving a black Ford Explorer with Delaware Registration PC89263. A witness advised officers that the driver fled on foot on Kenton Road. Shortly after, officers were called to a residential burglary on North Turnberry Drive. In this incident, the suspect broke a rear glass door and stole the victim’s wallet, truck keys, and a vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 with Delaware Registration 78645. The truck has a bed cover, a marine corps front vanity plate, and two airplane decals on the rear driver side window.