Everton boosted their hopes for European football with a 1-0 win at the London Stadium, in turn puncturing a hole in West Ham’s ambitions of joining the continent’s elite via the most honourable route. David Moyes’s side remain in the hunt for the Champions League, but the opportunity to profit from Leicester City’s 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United on Friday was scuppered by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike midway through the first half. They remain five points adrift of fourth spot, still in possession of the Europa League placing in fifth, though have played a game more and are one point ahead...