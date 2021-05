Authorities in Freeborn County have issued a civil emergency until 9:30pm due to a 50 car Union Pacific train derailment in Albert Lea. The train came off the tracks around 1:30pm near the 1300 block of Eastgate Road with 28 cars off of or partially on the tracks. The rest remained on the tracks. The reason for the shelter in place civil emergency notification was because there was an unknown hazardous material onboard. The material was leaking from one of the derailed cars. Residents were asked to avoid Ulsted and Hawthorn Streets while cleanup work was being done.