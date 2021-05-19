Georgia Republicans oppose measure condemning Atlanta spa shootings
WASHINGTON — All eight Republicans who represent Georgia in the U.S. House voted against a resolution condemning the Atlanta spa shootings. The 244-180 vote included every House Democrat plus several dozen Republicans. The resolution’s text includes the names and biographical details about the eight victims of the March 16 attack plus language “reaffirming the House of Representatives’ commitment to combating hate, bigotry and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.”www.gazettextra.com