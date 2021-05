Closing for good – a northern Indiana COVID vaccination site…The site at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds will close for good by May 27, says WFFT. At one point they were giving more than 300 vaccines a day there; now, they’re down to less than 100 on some days. We reached out for results of the first two days of shots at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, but were told we needed to wait for an official statement from the State Department of Health – no statement came before our deadline. Mark DiFabio, President of the Fair Board shared that he believed the total number of shots given on Tuesday was less than 40, and as of 2 p.m. Wednesday only 5 were given.