newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Imaginary Pitch Meeting for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

TVOvermind
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are A LOT of movies that have been subjected to these fake pitch meetings, but for good reason, since once a person runs through the movie in question, not just to enjoy it and not just to ignore the many plot holes and mistakes, they will typically find that some movies end up getting made in what feels like a very haphazard fashion. It’s hard to say this to movies that we actually enjoy, but one thing about any story is that it’s usually best when the continuity is kept from one movie to another. It’s kind of an exaggeration that there are only three things to expect from the first three Transformers movies. Those three things are that Shia LaBeouf was bound to start yelling or screaming at some point, Optimus Prime was going to make a speech at one point or another, and a lot of things were going to go BOOM. Hey, it’s Michael Bay, he likes a lot of explosions in his movies and it shows since there are times when things go boom and probably shouldn’t. But in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, we’re not only given a movie that started to feel less and less like a Transformers movie but we were introduced to characters that made little to no sense given that a couple of them were said to be racial stereotypes, while one of them made a good point as to why Decepticons would even bother turning themselves into cars if they could transform into humans. It could be that this process was highly specialized and dangerous to go through, but at the very least it would give them far better camouflage than turning into vehicles that rode around with holographic pilots or drivers.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shia Labeouf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Plot Holes#Megatron#Turning#Transformers#Autobots#Fallen#Decepticons#Optimus Prime#Action Packed Content#Things#Likes#Dust#Pause#Racial Stereotypes#Butt#Boom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Egypt
Related
Moviescinelinx.com

The 10 Best Alien Invasion Movies

With the upcoming release of A Quiet Place II, we take a look at the ten best alien invasion films released so far. The premise of an alien invasion film is quite simple. Aliens invade Earth, or are attempting to do so and the protagonists of the film are either trying to stop them or just survive. Generally these aliens will have vastly superior technology and so our Earthly weapons stand no chance. Sometimes these aliens will invade in secret, disguising their intentions in plain sight in order to take over our planet without conflict. Other times, the films are heavy in destruction because the aliens are a bit trigger happy and we’re standing in the way of the precious natural resources they want to extract out of our planet.
MoviesEmpire

Bumblebee's Travis Knight Directing Vampire Thriller Uprising

Having made the leap from overseeing Laika's animated output (though he's still involved) to directing live-action with Bumblebee, Travis Knight is adding to his list of potential new projects. The latest is vampire action thriller Uprising. The film has been in development for a while now, with Shawn Levy originally...
ComicsEmpire

Earwig And The Witch: Exclusive Clip From Studio Ghibli's CGI Adventure

A new Studio Ghibli movie is a rare thing – especially since the legendary Japanese animation house closed its doors following the release of 2014’s When Marnie Was There. But now Ghibli is back – not only is Hayao Miyazaki back in action after his planned retirement making How Do You Live?, but his son Goro Miyazaki has directed Earwig And The Witch, due in UK cinemas from 28 May.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Wrath of Man takes revenge on moviegoers with its awfulness

In the 23 years that Guy Ritchie has been making feature films, he has gone through the usual ups-and-downs of most filmmakers. He’s arguably succeeded the most when making films set in his native England, with attempts to expand his reach usually panned. His latest is Wrath of Man, a film so unentertaining that even those who hate Ritchie’s normal style will be wishing he’d go back to his usual tricks.
TV SeriesComicBook

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Fights an Angry Dinosaur in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

We're just a matter of days away from the Season 3 premiere of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the DreamWorks animated series that has become a smash hit on Netflix. The original series, which takes place between the events of big-screen ventures Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has covered a surprising amount of territory in its first two seasons, pitting its young ensemble of characters against a number of threats. One of those new Season 3 threats is showcased in a pretty significant way in a new clip, which DreamWorks Animation Television has provided exclusively to ComicBook.com. The clip, which you can check out below, sees the main characters come face-to-face with Ouranosauruses, and the end result is pretty chilling.
Movieslrmonline.com

Wrath of Man Review – Revenge of the Trite

Wrath of Man is the story of “H” (Jason Statham), a new employee at a security truck company. H’s job is simple: ensure the safety of millions of dollars in cash his team must transport across the city. When H goes “above and beyond” during an attempted heist showcasing extreme combat skills, his coworkers start to question just exactly who he is and his motivations.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Turned 19, And Fans Celebrated On Social Media

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Nineteen years ago this month, the prequel trilogy of Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga continued telling the story of Anakin Skywalker’s fall and Darth Vader’s rise with 2002’s Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. With the anniversary recently taking place, it’s naturally a time of differing opinions, memeworthy moments, and interesting questions, all celebrating director George Lucas’s second episode in the franchise’s overall story.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Is Accomplishing A Big First For Netflix

Streaming entertainment has been a very good host when it comes to Zack Snyder’s 2021 output. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League finding a home at HBO Max, and Army of the Dead finally coming into existence through Netflix, the much talked about director has a lot to celebrate. However, he’s about to help the big red streamer accomplish a very big first, as Army of the Dead is about to become the first Netflix movie to get a wide release in theaters.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Next Movie To Hit Disney Plus 45 Days After Theaters

Disney has been forced to shift several big hitters around the release calendar over the last 12 years or so. For instance, after months of speculation, Black Widow was finally locked in for a hybrid debut on both Disney Plus and in theaters, while origin story Cruella was also given the same treatment.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Thor: Ragnarok’s Fire Giant Surtur Gets a Large Marvel Legends Figure

Thor: Ragnarok’s Fire Giant Surtur Gets a Large Marvel Legends Figure. Fans probably never guessed that Surtur would make it into the Marvel Legends line. He’s huge, his movie came out a while ago, and big flaming demons have trouble at Walmart. (Ask Toy Biz, who were never able to make a proper The Lord of the Rings Balrog action figure for that reason.) But Marvel’s premium Infinity Saga line no longer relies on “brick and mortar” stores. And sites like our affiliate partners at Entertainment Earth stand ready, willing, and able to shut up and take your preorders. The $52.99 figure includes alternate hands, and his flaming sword. Expect him to arrive in August. (Superhero Hype earns fees for every purchase made through our Entertainment Earth links.)
MoviesIGN

Wakanda Forever: How Marvel Comics Has Handled Black Panther Without T'Challa

Now that we know what the official title for the Black Panther sequel is -- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- the speculation about where the story will go continues to build. The death of star Chadwick Boseman was an immeasurable loss for Hollywood, and for the MCU. As T’Challa, Boseman was one of the foundational figures in Marvel’s billion-dollar cinematic universe. And we know his role won’t be recast, as Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed as much during Disney’s Investor Day livestream in January.
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

‘Wrath of Man’ is a solid, if solemn, revenge film

Opening Friday in theaters, “Wrath of Man” is the 12th film by English director Guy Ritchie, and his fourth with actor Jason Statham. The pair rocketed to fame together in their first movies, 1998’s “Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels,” and 2000’s “Snatch.” Those wild, Tarantino-inspired crime films came packed with colorful characters, delightfully twisty plots and slick, adrenaline-fueled pacing.
MoviesNew Times

Without Remorse is a standard issue revenge action flick

Stefano Sollima directs this screenplay by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name. In Syria, Navy SEAL John Clark (Michael B. Jordan) and his elite team rescue a CIA operative taken hostage by Russian ex-military forces. A few months later, in apparent retaliation, a squad of Russian assassins comes after Clark and murders his wife, Pam (Lauren London), driving the highly trained soldier to seek revenge. What Clark uncovers, however, is an international conspiracy that could engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. This is the first of a two-part series, with Rainbow Six to follow. (109 min.)
Books & LiteratureThe Poly Post

Review: ‘Imaginary Friend’ turns into real-life disappointment

Stephen Chbosky’s long-awaited second book, “Imaginary Friend,” was set to follow the success of his first book published in 1999, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” However, unlike its predecessor, the new novel created a division among readers due to its controversial ending. The horror novel came as a surprise...
TV ShowsKotaku

'Shop Contest: Baby Fallen

I don’t know much about Destiny’s lore or whatever. But I do know that the Fallen baby is adorable. Let’s have some fun with this infant that looks oddly similar to a grenade. Your challenge this week: Add the Fallen infant to other games, movies, and TV shows. My only...