Texas Lifestyle

The Texas wildlife program working to ensure the future of big bass fishing in the state

WFAA
WFAA
 4 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Just outside of Athens, Texas - in a facility filled with vats of water, pipes, and bubbling tubes - are some genetic giants. “It’s like thoroughbreds ... those long lineages," explained Tom Lang, the director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. "These Kentucky Derby winners you see out there - we’re doing that with bass right here in Texas.”

