newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattoon, IL

May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 hours ago

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

jg-tc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
County
Coles County, IL
City
Mattoon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Hot Weather#Weather Data#Coles#Forecast#Winds Sse#Visit Jg Tc#Mid Afternoon#Gentle Winds#Drive#Intense Thursday#Home#65f#Periods#Townnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Get weather-ready — Mattoon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mattoon: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Your 4-day forecast for Mattoon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mattoon: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Illinois GovernmentMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois Businesseastcentralreporter.com

Top 50 Coles County home sales for June 2020

These are the top 50 home sales for Coles County in June 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2020, there were 67 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $88,000 in Coles County. Top 50 home sales in Coles County for June 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Evan and Janele...
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Mattoon’s weather forecast for the week ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mattoon: Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Illinois Crime & SafetyJournal Gazette and Times Courier

SIREN REPORT: Vehicle hit utility pole in Charleston

- - - Vehicles driven by Dwight A. McElwee of Charleston and Camron L Brandenburg of Champaign were involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Johnson Avenue at 9:33 a.m. May 7. McElwee, 91, was cited for failure stop while emerging from a driveway. - -...
Illinois Governmenteastcentralreporter.com

CITY OF MATTOON: Planting Seeds Is Believing In Tomorrow

City of Mattoon issued the following announcement on May. 5. Every Saturday afternoon Coles County Historical Society Museum at the Mattoon Depot open 1-4pm Entry is free, public is welcome. Enter by the stairs at the front of the building or by elevator from the east side door. The museum is located on the track level.
Illinois GovernmentJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Storms sweep through Central Illinois; no damage reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued. County weather spotters saw cloud rotation that led to the decision to activate storm warning sirens in some areas of the county, including Charleston and Mattoon, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
Illinois GovernmentJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Coles County sees tornado warnings but no damage reports

CHARLESTON — There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued. County weather spotters saw cloud rotation that led to the decision to activate storm warning sirens in some areas of the county, including Charleston and Mattoon, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
Clark County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLES...NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...CLARK...CUMBERLAND...NORTH CENTRAL CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westfield to near Altamont. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Effingham, Marshall, Newton, Toledo, Casey, Altamont, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Watson, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Clarksville, Hazel Dell, Hutton, Woodbury and Mason. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 148 and 166. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 154. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Illinois.