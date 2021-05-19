newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Government

Michigan Powerball, Mega Millions winners could remain anonymous under House-passed bill

By Lauren Gibbons
Posted by 
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan winners of multistate lottery games like Powerball and Mega Millions could remain anonymous under legislation that passed the state House Wednesday. Under current law, winners of prizes over $10,000 for in-state lottery games can choose to keep their personal information private. That’s not the case for multistate lottery games, although several other states have recently moved to allow anonymity for winners of multistate games.

www.mlive.com
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#State Information#Michigan Powerball#House Fiscal Agency#Lottery Winners#Michigan Winners#Multistate Lottery Games#In State Lottery Games#Multistate Games#Prizes#Anonymous#Legislation#Searchable Online#Current Law#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Rep Pat Outman#Personal Information#R Six Lakes#Publicity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Senate
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan Governmentwlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Florida GovernmentNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan GovernmentMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan GovernmentHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...