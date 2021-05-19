Michigan Powerball, Mega Millions winners could remain anonymous under House-passed bill
Michigan winners of multistate lottery games like Powerball and Mega Millions could remain anonymous under legislation that passed the state House Wednesday. Under current law, winners of prizes over $10,000 for in-state lottery games can choose to keep their personal information private. That’s not the case for multistate lottery games, although several other states have recently moved to allow anonymity for winners of multistate games.www.mlive.com