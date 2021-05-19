Here's How 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Performed in Its Fifth Week Compared to Taylor Swift's Original 'Fearless'

If you thought you've had a busy year, well, it was nothing compared to Taylor Swift's. Not only did the Grammy winner release two brand-new surprise albums in the span of 12 months, but she also dropped the first of her six planned re-recorded albums. Fearless (Taylor's Version) is a redo of her 2008 sophomore album, and it features new versions of songs like "White Horse," "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," and "Forever & Always." However, it's not just those tracks that fans got to hear on Fearless (Taylor's Version). The singer also dropped six never-before-released tracks "from the vault," which, to put it literally, is music to any good Swiftie's ear.