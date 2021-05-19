Here's How 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Performed in Its Fifth Week Compared to Taylor Swift's Original 'Fearless'
In its fifth chart frame, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her 2008 sophomore album, remains in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, we’re still keeping track of how the unprecedented No. 1 album -- the first Billboard 200 chart-topper that’s a re-recorded version of an existing album -- is performing as compared to the original version of Fearless, in terms of weekly listenership.www.billboard.com