The value of whisk(e)y has sky-rocketed over the past few years, reaching an all-time high and even becoming the go-to option for some when it comes to investing their money.While the golden spirit has historical fame in western Europe, it is now created across the world, with new and exciting expressions continuing to evolve. Today, with the help of wine and spirits expert Aidy Smith, we’ll delve into some of the most fascinating whiskies for your money, time and tasting. Amrut Fusion, India (£44 / $80)When it comes to Indian whisky, many may turn their noses up, but be...