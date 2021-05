In his first month on the job, new UNC Basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been active on the recruiting trail. The NCAA is set to lift the restriction that banned in-person visits or travel for prospects and coaches in June, setting up for a very active Summer. North Carolina already has visits set for three recruits in the 2022 class for the month of June and more could be on the way. A prospect that is still on UNC’s radar and is drawing more interest is four-star small forward Tyler Nickel.