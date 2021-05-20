newsbreak-logo
PDQ based in Tampa launches new loyalty program and app for customers

Carlos Hernandez
Carlos Hernandez
 11 hours ago

PDQ, also known as People Dedicated to Quality, has launched a new loyalty program and app for customers of its chicken franchise. Guests can customize and save their PDQ orders, pay in advance to skip the line, store PDQ gift cards, track their point earning status, and redeem for free items earned through purchases.

Those who sign up will receive a welcome offer of three free tenders with purchase after successfully registering and a free meal to enjoy in their birthday month. Registered users earn 10 points for every $1 spent and earn food rewards when reaching certain levels.

“We are excited to introduce our new loyalty program and App to our raving fans,” said Frank Rappa, PDQ Chief Marketing Officer.

“Our team members who are People Dedicated to Quality are obsessed with delighting our guests’ cravings, and this new MyPDQ points program and App enhances the guest experience by making it even better and easier to enjoy their PDQ favorites.”

The MyPDQ app is now available free for download on the App Store and Google Play under “PDQ Fresh Food”.

The new App and MyPDQ points program are available at all PDQ locations except the PDQ Food Lab, Amalie Arena, PNC Arena, Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport. PDQ is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, where guests can enjoy favorites for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, delivery, and catering.

PDQ also launched a limited-edition Banana Shake with Oreo Cookie® earlier this month on May 11th. The Banana hand-spun shake with Oreo Cookie® is a blend of all-natural vanilla ice cream, spun with bananas and Oreo crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The shake is available for a limited time for $3.99 for a small and $5.29 for a regular size.

The shake is available at all PDQ locations except the PDQ Test Kitchen, Amalie Arena, PNC Arena, Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport.

PDQ was founded in 2011 with the first location in Tampa, Florida on October 30th, 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa as well. It has grown to over 63 locations in the United States of America with locations in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York.

Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ. PDQ also has sandwiches and salads in addition to chicken tenders fresh in-store, every day.

Reader told Fox 13 Tampa Bay in a 2019 interview, “You can have a great concept and a great building,” Nick said, “but if you don't have a great team or, we call 'em, people dedicated to quality, you can't survive in this industry. It's just too competitive.”

PDQ is committed to creating deep roots in its local communities and has given over $6 million in dollars and in-kind donations to local charities, schools, and organizations since it opened its doors.

Sources: Fox 13 Tampa Bay

