Virginia Health

DoorDash now delivering same-day COVID-19 tests in Virginia Beach

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Did someone order a COVID-19 test?

Vault Health is partnering with DoorDash for same-day delivery of its Saliva Test Kits in Virginia Beach.

Orders for at-home test kits placed before 12 p.m. CST will be delivered same-day. Patients will receive an email and a text message with a link to track their delivery.

The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit is a supervised saliva collection PCR test for COVID-19 that is performed under remote supervision of Vault staff through a telehealth visit to confirm identity, ensure proper saliva sample collection and quantity for the most accurate results and answer any questions.
Test results are available in as little as 24 hours upon receipt at the partner lab.

The test kit includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope to be delivered to one of Vault's partner laboratories.

"Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US. Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time," said Jason Feldman, Vault Founder and CEO.

Tests can be order from Vault Health’s website here.

Below is more information about the Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit:

  • Test type: Remotely supervised video saliva sample collection with a Vault medical practitioner
  • FDA Authorized: Yes, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing
  • Supervision included: Yes
  • Time for results: 24-48 hours after sample arrives at the lab via overnight delivery
  • Same-day delivery available: Yes, through the DoorDash marketplace app and through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive
  • Available at participating DashMart locations: Yes

The Vault Health COVID-19 Test Kit has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization (EUA). Read more here.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

