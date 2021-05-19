Flash Flood Watch issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Fremont County. In southeast Colorado, Huerfano County, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Wet Mountains. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars and areas that have seen saturated soils due to previous heavy rains. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.