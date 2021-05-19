newsbreak-logo
Police identify multiple arrested in connection to fatal Two Rivers shooting

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 hours ago
Police identified multiple people who were arrested in connection to a fatal Two Rivers shooting that happened earlier this week.

Joshua Walcott, Malik Thomson, Todd Mueller, Rodney Anderson Jr., Kaden Jones and William Lowe all faced bail hearings in Manitowoc County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Walcott is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Tuesday officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of 28th Street where they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The teen died at the scene.

Police said other people were at the home at the time of the shooting and a number of them were taken into custody.

According to police, Thomson is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of intent to deliver marijuana while armed.

Police said Mueller is facing charges of felony bail jumping, child neglect and animal neglect. Anderson Jr. faces charges of aiding and abetting a felon, as well as bail jumping, according to police.

Two Rivers Police also said Jones faces charges of bail jumping and possession of THC, while Lowe has a probation hold.

Two Rivers Police said during the investigation, officers discovered other matters related to child and animal neglect at the house. The Manitowoc County Department of Human Services and the Lakeshore Humane Society assisted police at the scene.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

