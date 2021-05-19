Coroner’s office in Ohio warning about THC-infused edibles made to look like popular snacks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in one Ohio county are warning about THC-infused edibles that are being made to look like popular snacks. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) say the products may not have undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety. They say ingesting it could lead to illness or overdose, as THC is the psychoactive compound of cannabis.fox8.com