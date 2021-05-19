newsbreak-logo
Coroner’s office in Ohio warning about THC-infused edibles made to look like popular snacks

By fox8webcentral
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials in one Ohio county are warning about THC-infused edibles that are being made to look like popular snacks. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) say the products may not have undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety. They say ingesting it could lead to illness or overdose, as THC is the psychoactive compound of cannabis.

fox8.com
