Pennsylvania Government

Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country...

spectrumnews1.com
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Guest column: Pennsylvanians can declare independence from Wolf’s unilateral orders

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of freedom. It was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia where our Founding Fathers gathered to debate and sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — two of the greatest political documents ever written. The aims of these meetings were to protect the people of our great nation against the tyranny of an oppressive government and to ensure that future generations could walk as free people.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
PoliticsLancaster Online

Things to consider as you vote on proposed emergency powers amendments in Tuesday's primary [editorial]

Registered voters will go to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal primary election. While only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties’ nominees, all registered voters can weigh in on four ballot questions. As Spotlight PA has reported, the third and fourth questions on the ballot are relatively straightforward. The third question would allow for amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections for Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity. The fourth question is a statewide referendum, Spotlight PA explained, “that would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as EMS companies, to apply for a loan through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf gets second vaccination dose

YORK, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York on Monday. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine, according to a news release. “I am very pleased...
Pennsylvania GovernmentUS News and World Report

Pennsylvania's Spring Primary: Ballot Issues, Judicial Races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands. Voters statewide will decide four separate ballot...
Public HealthDaily Item

Another arbitrary decision from governor

On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted. This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Florida GovernmentPosted by
WOKV

Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Protests over George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police were raging across the country last June when a Democratic lawmaker took to the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate to argue for greater protections against racial discrimination. Next week, nearly a year after Floyd's...
PoliticsUnion Leader

George F. Will: Pennsylvanians can begin a national reckoning of executive overreach

IN 1789, at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Virginia’s Edmund Randolph warned that the presidency would be a “foetus of monarchy.” Today, something akin to monarchy is enthroned in Pennsylvania. On May 18, however, Pennsylvanians can prune its pretensions by amending their state’s constitution. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, most...
Pennsylvania GovernmentMirror

GOP puts pandemic powers to ballot test

HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot. In the first vote...
Pennsylvania Governmentbeavercountyradio.com

Wolf Administration Awards Millions of Dollars in Pandemic Relief to Restaurants and Hospitality Industry

Harrisburg, PA — The $145 million COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) launched by the Wolf administration is successfully providing pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industry. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the program early this year after his administration secured a transfer of $145 million for grants to support the hospitality industry.
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

Gov. Wolf to lift COVID-19 mitigation on Memorial Day except for mask mandate

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration said on May 4 it will lift COVID-19 mitigation on Memorial Day with the exception of the face mask order. The face mask requirements will be lifted once 70% of adults are vaccinated against the virus and according to future guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Health Department said.