Those the words of Brewers manager Craig Counsell when asked about reports that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. “I have no idea if any of it’s true, frankly,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I haven’t heard Aaron Rodgers say it yet. My take on it is until I hear Aaron Rodgers say it, it doesn’t make any sense to me. I think the Packers have been Aaron Rodgers’ team for a long time. He continues to be a great, great player, and I think as a Packer fan, I hope we get to see him as long as possible.”