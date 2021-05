Examining The Chargers Defensive Depth Chart After The Draft. This is the second part of this series where we’ll go over every defensive position on the Chargers depth chart and go over the starters and backups. The Los Angeles Chargers used four of their nine draft picks on defensive players last weekend and added four undrafted free agents as well. The Chargers had some pressing needs on defense, and it appears that they checked those boxes – at least on paper. That being said, let’s get started.