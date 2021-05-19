LPEA board approves special retirement of $1.5 million in capital credits to LPEA members

Over the last three years, our current La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors has achieved massive results. They steered us through a CEO transition that positively transformed the culture at LPEA, producing a leaner organization with very solid financial results. They adopted strategic goals to reduce our climate footprint while maintaining lower rates than 70% of Colorado co-ops. They’re part of a community-wide effort to determine the best path forward for critical broadband infrastructure. Together with staff they embarked on a deep analysis of our energy supply options, searching for the best path forward to ensure all LPEA members will benefit from cleaner, local, more affordable energy.