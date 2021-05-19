LPEA board approves special retirement of $1.5 million in capital credits to LPEA members
DURANGO, Colo. – The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors today approved the special retirement of $1.5 million in capital credits to LPEA members. This retirement passes the benefit of Tri-State’s proposed 2% rate reduction directly to LPEA members as quickly as possible. LPEA’s power costs are budgeted at roughly $70 million annually, so the $1.5 million represents more than 2% of that total.durangodowntown.com