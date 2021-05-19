newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Business

LPEA board approves special retirement of $1.5 million in capital credits to LPEA members

By WSM Admin
durangodowntown.com
 9 hours ago

DURANGO, Colo. – The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors today approved the special retirement of $1.5 million in capital credits to LPEA members. This retirement passes the benefit of Tri-State’s proposed 2% rate reduction directly to LPEA members as quickly as possible. LPEA’s power costs are budgeted at roughly $70 million annually, so the $1.5 million represents more than 2% of that total.

durangodowntown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Durango, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Lpea Board#Lpea Rrb#Mineral#Hillary Knox Vp#P O Box 2750 Durango#Www Lpea Coop Post#Lpea Members#Contact Lpea#Capital Credits#Directors Today#Power Costs#Wholesale Power Rates#Service Study#San Juan Counties#November#July#March#Legal Efforts#Hinsdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

Bayfield acts to address housing costs

While there’s been a lot of talk about dealing with the lack of attainable housing in La Plata County precious little action has actually been initiated to deal with the problem. That’s not true in Bayfield, where the town has bought 30 lots on Cinnamon Drive, where it plans to...
Colorado BusinessDurango Herald

Cleaning up questions about fuel spills, dump stations

Dear Action Line: What’s the dirt on the old gas station between Mancos and Cortez that has all the environmental poisoning signs posted in front of it on U.S. Highway 160? “Got cancer yet?,” skull and crossbones and such. – Hopefully Cancer Free. Dear Cancer Free: It’s one of those...
Colorado BusinessDurango Herald

Tim Wheeler gets results on LPEA board

Over the last three years, our current La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors has achieved massive results. They steered us through a CEO transition that positively transformed the culture at LPEA, producing a leaner organization with very solid financial results. They adopted strategic goals to reduce our climate footprint while maintaining lower rates than 70% of Colorado co-ops. They’re part of a community-wide effort to determine the best path forward for critical broadband infrastructure. Together with staff they embarked on a deep analysis of our energy supply options, searching for the best path forward to ensure all LPEA members will benefit from cleaner, local, more affordable energy.
Colorado Governmentksut.org

Governor Polis Signs House Bill into Law at Fort Lewis; Visits Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Tribes

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made his way around the southwestern part of the state this weekend including visits to Durango, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Ignacio, and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports on the Governor signing House BIll 21-1151 into law, allowing federally recognized Native American tribes to cerity their own foster homes.
Colorado GovernmentRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado BusinessDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

City announces new holiday trash, recycling schedule

The city of Durango implemented a new holiday trash and recycling collection schedule this year. On weeks with holidays falling on Mondays, collection takes place Tuesday to Saturday, one day later than regular pickup day. The Recycle Center is closed on all holidays. See your collection schedule and sign up...
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

Gov. Polis signs bill at FLC, meets with local government

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis came to Durango on Saturday afternoon to sign a bill and meet with representatives of local government. The bill, House Bill 21-1151, allows federally recognized Native American tribes to certify their own foster homes. Previously, only county departments of human or social services or child placement agencies could certify foster homes.
Colorado Governmentpagosadailypost.com

Two Candidates Vying for LPEA District 1 Board Seat

La Plata Electric Association’s (LPEA) independent Election Supervisory Committee has qualified candidates for the cooperative’s 2021 director elections. LPEA has four director districts, established geographically. LPEA directors serve rotating three-year terms, which are staggered so the term of one director from each district expires each year. Qualified candidates for the...
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

Hickenlooper floats Animas River in Durango to mark Public Lands Day

Sen. John Hickenlooper took a hands-on approach to meeting with Durango locals about outdoors issues Friday: hopping on a whitewater dory and floating the Animas River. The Colorado senator’s visit to Durango and other Southwest Colorado communities was, in part, to celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day, signed into law by Hickenlooper in 2016. But with more than 15 conservation and outdoors business representatives in tow, the conversation quickly turned to key concerns and priorities for Colorado’s public lands.
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

Members should decide if LPEA should leave Tri-State

Perhaps the most controversial decision for the La Plata Electric Association board is the potential buyout of its contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission. To date, the current board has not provided its member/owners with the true financial accounting of what that might cost and especially the cost of replacing Tri-State power with alternative sources and whether those sources will be as reliable as Tri-State has been.
Colorado GovernmentDurango Herald

Vote for Ted Compton, Tim Wheeler for LPEA board

La Plate Electric Association’s mission as a member owned co-op is to serve our community, instead of optimizing shareholders profits. Therefore it is important to vote for candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to serve our community. Ted Compton in District 3 and Tim Wheeler in District 4 both exemplify...