If you are looking forward to Clubhouse, here is some good news. Clubhouse’s Android app will soon be much easier to find. According to a report from TechCrunch, Clubhouse will make the Android version of its drop-in voice chat app available worldwide within a just a week. It will hit Brazil, Japan and Russia on May 18th, with India and Nigeria getting their first look three days later, after that. Everyone around the world will then have access by the afternoon of May 21st.