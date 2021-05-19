HBO Max is introducing its cheaper ad-supported tier in June

Streaming services have completely changed the way we watch our favorite shows and movies. This is especially true amid the pandemic, which saw an additional 6 million customers cut off their cable in favor of on-demand viewing, according to research from eMarketer. If you're one of the millions who use a Roku to stream, you may want to push back plans for that next weekend binge session you had planned: a brewing dispute may mean you won't be able to watch one particularly popular channel soon. Read on to see which service could go dark on your Roku, and for more important updates on your tech, If You See This Message on Your Roku, Report It Immediately, Experts Say.