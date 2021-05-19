newsbreak-logo
DHEC reports 181 new positive Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 7 hours ago
Columbia, South Carolina – DHEC announced the latest daily Covid-19 report Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, South Carolina added 181 new positive cases in the last 24h.

10 additional deaths were also reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in South Carolina now reaches 489,443. The total number of deaths as a result of the virus has reached 8,510.

In the last 24h, total of 7,148 molecular tests were made. The positivity rate was 4.5%.

For more details, please visit DHEC.

