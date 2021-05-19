newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma Society

EVERYDAY HEROES: Eloping couple still together after 73 years

By Brian King news@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“You do know there’s a three-day waiting period from the time you buy your marriage license,” a judge in Van Buren, Arkansas, told a local couple in 1949. He didn’t like marrying people who were too young. The judge looked at Henry Farmer and said he didn’t believe he was even 21. However, he did look at his fiancé, Shirley, who looked 18, which was acceptable to him – despite the fact that she was 17 at the time, and Farmer was only 18.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Tahlequah, OK
Society
City
Van Buren, AR
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Shirley, AR
City
Kansas, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Tahlequah, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Car Club#Everyday Heroes#Married People#Beautiful People#Service Skelly Oil Co#Nsu#Moody#Everyday Heroes#Pants#Home#Carpenter#Time#Plumber#Crafton Street#Latter Day Saints#Care#Southridge Road#Oklahoma Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Relationships
Related
Oklahoma Entertainmentcherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix Student Art Contest finalists chosen

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix staff has chosen the finalists for its second annual Student Art Contest for students in grades first through eighth, and the public will be able to vote online for the grand prize winner May 17-28. “The Cherokee Phoenix Student Art Contest was created as a way to not only give students in first through eighth grade an opportunity to express their artistic ability, but also make them aware of our publication and begin the process of getting the students interested in newspapers,” Executive Editor Tyler Thomas said.
Missouri EducationTahlequah Daily Press

Vann named to Columbia spring dean's list

COLUMBIA, Missouri – Columbia College recently announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, and Kelsey Vann of Tahlequah, an online student, is among those honored. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum...
Oklahoma Governmentwattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.
Oklahoma Crime & SafetyKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Texas Governmentkswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma Crime & SafetyKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Arkansas Crime & SafetyPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Oklahoma Governmentponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Arkansas Crime & SafetyArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Oklahoma EducationTahlequah Daily Press

Co-parenting for Resilience helps kids of divorce

Approximately one million children experience their parent's divorce every year in the U.S. Additionally, some estimates indicate that 40 percent of children born today will have divorced parents by the time they are 16 years old. While most children eventually overcome the impact of divorce, 25 percent go on to have major long-term mental health and behavioral problems.
Arkansas EducationPosted by
5NEWS

Van Buren students releasing film

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren Parkview students and their Emmy Award-Winning music teacher Kevin Croxton, are making movie magic with a James Bond fan film. It even has a cameo from former 007 actor, George Lazenby. As students and families filled into the theatre to take their seats Saturday...
Arkansas LifestyleSouthwest Times Record

Five places to take your dog for grooming in the River Valley

Americans spend more than $100 billion on their pets, according to the American Pet Products Association. They spend $8.1 billion on services such as grooming, dog walking and boarding. There's even a TV show about dog grooming competitions. Here's a list of places in the River Valley where you can...
Oklahoma GovernmentTahlequah Daily Press

DAILY LOG 5-13-21

Kendall R. Lenaburg to Shawna Star Cole. Kathleen Murphy to Christel C. Lenaburg. Samuel L. Hopkins to Cynthia Maria Skipper. Bryan Craig to Jake Parker. Charles Ethan Strain - possess marijuana, use drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license. Xavier Allan Vann - possess marijuana and use drug paraphernalia. Paternity. William...