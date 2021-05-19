EVERYDAY HEROES: Eloping couple still together after 73 years

“You do know there’s a three-day waiting period from the time you buy your marriage license,” a judge in Van Buren, Arkansas, told a local couple in 1949. He didn’t like marrying people who were too young. The judge looked at Henry Farmer and said he didn’t believe he was even 21. However, he did look at his fiancé, Shirley, who looked 18, which was acceptable to him – despite the fact that she was 17 at the time, and Farmer was only 18.