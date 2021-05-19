newsbreak-logo
Tom Brady Didn't Get the Reaction He Expected When He Met Larry David

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady was caught a little off guard when he met Larry David at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. This was talked about by Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson on her podcast she does with her colleague Erin Andrews. Thompson recounted the meeting and said that Brady interacted with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star in an elevator. She heard Brady say "Hello Larry," which then led to David reacting the best way possible.

