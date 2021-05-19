Tom Brady Didn't Get the Reaction He Expected When He Met Larry David

With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to prove them all wrong. They may still question him, but Jackson keeps exceeding expectations. As if it wasn’t already obvious, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the best player on the team. Jackson is no stranger to breaking records and is considered one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever in the NFL. After taking over for former quarterback Joe Flacco in week eight 2018, Jackson became the most sensational player around the league. The former NFL MVP does things on the field that many can’t duplicate.