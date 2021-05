It seems like every week of the year includes a celebration of some group or profession and most of them are fairly unimportant although I have been lobbying for some acknowledgement of those of us who work in radio. We probably don’t deserve a week or even a day but maybe an hour…especially for those of us who drag ourselves into radio stations across the country while most are still fast asleep. Okay enough of that because today is all about those in two professions that deserve special praise in light of a year-long pandemic which has had a dramatic impact on what they do.