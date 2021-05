Hospitality’s leading provider of automated minibar technology credited with more than doubling hotel revenues from F&B services. Las Vegas — May 12, 2021 — Bartech, the leader in automatic minibar solutions for the global hospitality industry, has been recognized by its hotel clients around the world for serving as a vital source of revenue growth as operations continue evolving to minimize guest health risks. With many hotel businesses required to close or limit capacity to once profitable amenities including restaurants and bars, Bartech’s customers have since reported a surge in minibar consumption rates that have made up for financial losses from other underperforming areas.