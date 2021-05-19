U.S. spares German firm as it issues new Nord Stream pipeline sanctions

An Iranian delegate reiterated that a new deal to halt Iran from having a nuclear bomb is dependent on the lifting of U.S. sanctions placed on the Middle Eastern country. Iran's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that once sanctions are lifted, the country will return to "full implementation" of the nuclear deal, titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran has been violating the terms of the 2015 deal, after former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.