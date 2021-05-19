newsbreak-logo
Markets

Cryptocurrency crunch is 'a great opportunity to buy,' trader says amid slew of negative catalysts

By Ernestine Siu
CNBC
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies collapsed Wednesday, with bitcoin plunging as much as 30% in a single session amid regulatory pressures overseas and negative headlines on the home front. In an interview with CNBC's "Trading Nation," New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu said that "for investors that are thinking long term, this is actually a great opportunity to buy at prices you may not see for a while."

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Trip.com Group Is Trading Higher Today

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $50 per share. Trip.com Group is currently up 4.31% to a price of $39.01. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.57 million, about 81.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.40 million.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Buying opportunity at 1.2070/60

EURUSD longs at the buying opportunity at 1.2070/50 worked perfectly offering up to100 pips profit. USDCAD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/90 as expected with shorts offered up to 100 pips profit. GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. Daily analysis. EURUSD...
StocksFinancial Times

Large-cap US stocks with high ETF ownership have underperformed

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Large-cap US stocks favoured by exchange traded funds have underperformed the wider market in recent years, raising fears that “crowding” in popular companies is damaging returns. Analysis...
Marketsinvesting.com

How To Invest In Index Funds In Canada?

Warren Buffett, one can say the Shakespeare of the investment world, with a net worth of more than US$82 billion and who has been outperforming the market for decades now, has advised that low-cost index funds are the smartest investment choice that people can make. For a first-time investor, investing...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Decline after Volatile Week of Trading

Stocks and index ETFs started the week with losses, as the technology sector drove the major benchmarks lower under Monday, adding to the downside pressure from the prior week’s higher-than-expected inflation readings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.6% apiece, while as the tech sector pulled...
Marketsu.today

Ripple Keeps Sending XRP to Huobi, Wiring 110 Million with Other Top Exchanges

Whale Alert crypto tracking platform has published several tweets about half a dozen large XRP transactions made in the past 15 hours. Meanwhile, fintech behemoth Ripple continues its regular XRP wires to the China-headquartered Huobi exchange. Binance, Huobi, etc., move 106 million XRP. Whale Alert spreads the word that, over...
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust Among Top ETFs To Buy This Week Amid Market Volatility

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Last week was one of the more volatile ones in the markets, with the S&P 500 shedding 4% by Wednesday only to rally back and be down less than 2% overall for the week. This week looks to set up with more of the same volatility, but time will tell. Inflation seems to be the risk-du-jour these days, with assets such as crypto and tech selling off day to day depending on how much it is being talked about. The Fed will release its minutes on Wednesday this week alongside some major corporate earnings such as Walmart.
BusinessCNBC

Impact of inflation on bonds and your portfolio

Charles Ellis, founder of Greenwich Associates and author of "Winning the Loser's Game," and Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database, predict inflation's impact on the stock market. With CNBC's Bob Pisani.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Slashes Losses, But Tesla Gives Up Key Support Level

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were higher late Monday. Tesla stock broke down through a key support level with sharp losses Monday. The stock market slashed losses Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed down 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.25%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.2% lower.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Market Correction Liquidates over 300,000 Traders

The cryptocurrency market saw a correction of approximately 10% in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $43,000 for the first time since February 2021. The latest correction in cryptocurrency assets liquidated more than $2.4 billion worth of trading positions including $2 billion worth of long positions and $400 million worth of short positions.
StocksNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Dips Just Above $42,000 As Exchange Inflows Continues To Surge

Bitcoin price fell to a 3-month low earlier today retracing to $42,000 level which many believe was caused by Elon Musk’s recent Twitter meltdown, however, the price soon bounced off to rise above $45,000 as the total correction since last month high reached over 30 percent , the biggest correction this bull season. While many Bitcoin proponents believe the recent market shakeup is not out of the ordinary, the unusual exchange inflow continues to rise which might indicate another bearish downtrend in the short term.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implied Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

(May 17): Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after...