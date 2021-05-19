Cryptocurrency crunch is 'a great opportunity to buy,' trader says amid slew of negative catalysts

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Last week was one of the more volatile ones in the markets, with the S&P 500 shedding 4% by Wednesday only to rally back and be down less than 2% overall for the week. This week looks to set up with more of the same volatility, but time will tell. Inflation seems to be the risk-du-jour these days, with assets such as crypto and tech selling off day to day depending on how much it is being talked about. The Fed will release its minutes on Wednesday this week alongside some major corporate earnings such as Walmart.